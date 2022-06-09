Dr. Carinne Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carinne Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Carinne Anderson, MD
Dr. Carinne Anderson, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
- 1 21 Reade Pl Ste 2100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1840
Christianacare4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 733-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson provided me with excellent care. I had both a lumpectomy and a mastectomy. She explained everything about my condition and answered every question I had. I trust her. Her staff is kind and supportive and always available to answer questions. I couldn’t ask for better care.
About Dr. Carinne Anderson, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
