Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD

Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Baker-Smith works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Westminster, MD, Baltimore, MD and Hanover, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Ventricular Septal Defect and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baker-Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5328
  2. 2
    University of Maryland Cardiology Physicians
    193 Stoner Ave Ste 350, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-4348
  3. 3
    University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 514-9854
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    University of Maryland Pediatrics At Hanover
    7556 Teague Rd Ste 420, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 755-0681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Murmur
Ventricular Septal Defect
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Murmur
Ventricular Septal Defect
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508031121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker-Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker-Smith has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Ventricular Septal Defect and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker-Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

