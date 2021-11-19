Overview of Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD

Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Baker-Smith works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Westminster, MD, Baltimore, MD and Hanover, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Ventricular Septal Defect and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.