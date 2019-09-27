Dr. Candler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carissa Candler, MD
Overview of Dr. Carissa Candler, MD
Dr. Carissa Candler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Candler's Office Locations
Carissa Candler MD Pllc120 N Bryant Ave Ste A6, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 285-8172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough friendly and professional.
About Dr. Carissa Candler, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992762272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Candler accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Candler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Candler works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Candler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Candler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Candler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Candler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.