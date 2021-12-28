Overview of Dr. Carissa Kirk, DO

Dr. Carissa Kirk, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Kirk works at DHR Health Orthopedic Institute in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Wausau, WI, Corpus Christi, TX and Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.