Dr. Carissa Monterroso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carissa Monterroso, MD
Dr. Carissa Monterroso, MD is a Pulmonologist in Southington, CT. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monterroso's Office Locations
- 1 462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 827-2710
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St # 203, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 827-2710
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N Mountain Rd # 207, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 827-2710
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 827-2710Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has been treating me for lung function after surgery. Takes her time and patiently answers all my questions and concerns Highly recommend her
About Dr. Carissa Monterroso, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1639598154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
