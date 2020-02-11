Overview

Dr. Carissa Stone, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.



Dr. Stone works at Comprehensive Spine Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.