Overview of Dr. Carl Anders, MD

Dr. Carl Anders, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Anders works at Northern Michigan Gastroenterology Plc. in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.