Dr. Carl Bahr, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Bahr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Bahr works at
Locations
1
The Smile Spot Midtown Dentistry for Kids and Orthodontics3315 Gillham Plz, Kansas City, MO 64109 Directions (816) 756-2273Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
The Smile Spot Springfield Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics1324 E Montclair St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 222-3582Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
The Smile Spot Waldo Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics8043 Wornall Rd Ste 203, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 403-3572Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carl Bahr, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1740300755
Dr. Bahr accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bahr works at
