Overview of Dr. Carl Baker, MD

Dr. Carl Baker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Baker works at Paducah Retinal Center in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Telangiectasia and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.