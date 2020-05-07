Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Baker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Paducah Retinal Center4630 Village Square Dr Ste 102, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 443-4393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have always been extremely pleased with Dr. Baker's care. He is thorough, knowledgeable and a gifted diagnostician and surgeon. You can't go wrong seeking retinal treatment from Dr. Baker.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154398253
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Storm Eye Inst/Med U Sc
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Telangiectasia and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.