Dr. Carl Balog, MD

Anesthesiology
4.4 (164)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carl Balog, MD

Dr. Carl Balog, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tigard, OR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SEMMELWEIS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Balog works at Balog Regenerative in Tigard, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balog's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Balog Regenerative
    9370 SW Greenburg Rd, Tigard, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Portland
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis with Neurogenic Claudication Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 164 ratings
    Patient Ratings (164)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I have had the pleasure of having Dr. Balog as my physician for many years after a skiing accident left me with a broken back and suffering with chronic back pain. Everyone at Balog Regenerative is very courteous and one is always greeted with genuine compassion to help you any way they can. I can't tell you how much they have helped me with my chronic pain. Dr. Balog Joe and myself have decided to proceed with a spinal chord stimulator to assist me with managing my chronic back pain better. I have total confidence in Dr Balog for even better pain relief. I have recommend Dr Balog to friends with great results. I'm so fortunate to have found the specialized care that Balog Regenerative provides and genuinely give them a heartfelt thanks for the specialized care I receive. Thank you Rick Keel
    Rick Keel Portland, Oregon — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Balog, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1447287636
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Internship
    • Berkshire Med Center
    Medical Education
    • SEMMELWEIS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Balog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balog has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balog speaks Hungarian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    164 patients have reviewed Dr. Balog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balog.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

