Dr. Carl Barr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Barr, DO
Dr. Carl Barr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Barr works at
Dr. Barr's Office Locations
Orlando Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 897-7354
Reproductive Medicine & Fertility Center, Inc.615 E Princeton St Ste 225, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 897-3544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barr has been caring for our grandson since 2019. K is autistic, has Tourette’s, and is epileptic. Having a medical background, I am very picky about medical care and truly believe Dr. Barr is a angel. Visits are always good and our questions answered, including visits to the hospital. It is a busy practice because all the doctors are good! Using Orlando Health my chart helps with contacting the doctor and getting messages thru to office staff.
About Dr. Carl Barr, DO
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073567681
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Cons Grad Med Edu
- National Naval Med Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barr works at
Dr. Barr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barr speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.
