Dr. Carl Barsigian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Barsigian, MD
Dr. Carl Barsigian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Barsigian works at
Dr. Barsigian's Office Locations
Hematology and Oncology Associates1100 Meade St Ste 8, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 342-3675
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carl Barsigian, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871582569
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barsigian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barsigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barsigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsigian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsigian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.