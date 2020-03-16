Overview of Dr. Carl Bechtold, MD

Dr. Carl Bechtold, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hawarden Regional Healthcare, Sanford Jackson Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, Sanford Usd Medical Center, Sanford Vermillion Hospital and Sanford Worthington Medical Center.



Dr. Bechtold works at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Rock Valley, IA and Luverne, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.