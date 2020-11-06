Overview of Dr. Carl Berasi, DO

Dr. Carl Berasi, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Berasi works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.