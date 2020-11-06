See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Albany, OH
Dr. Carl Berasi, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (57)
Map Pin Small New Albany, OH
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carl Berasi, DO

Dr. Carl Berasi, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Berasi works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berasi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoNeuro New Albany
    5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ortho Neuro
    70 S Cleveland Ave Ste A, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 06, 2020
    I went up for another injection in my knee he is very good at doing these
    — Nov 06, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Berasi, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861476368
    Education & Certifications

    • Ao/Asif Trauma
    Internship
    • Doctors Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Berasi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berasi has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Berasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

