Dr. Carl Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Berger, MD
Dr. Carl Berger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Carl Berger, MD301 S 8th St Ste 2K, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
many sessions with Dr Berger in addressing serious depression. Treatment effective and learned a great deal about myself. Very grqteful to Dr. Berger for his wise help.
About Dr. Carl Berger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English, German
- 1447376025
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.