Dr. Carl Boagni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.
C. Scott Boagni MD Apmc331 S Main St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-7155
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Opelousas187 Ventre Blvd, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 407-0050
Opelousas General Health System539 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-3011Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Mercy Regional Medical Center800 E Main St, Ville Platte, LA 70586 Directions (337) 363-9410
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Boagni has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boagni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
