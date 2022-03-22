Dr. Bontempo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carl Bontempo, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Bontempo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr # 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
Inova Medical Group Prosperity- Fairfax Office3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 698-8525
Inova Medical Group Prosperity8505 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8525
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been seeing Dr. Bon Tempo for over 10 years. We have no complaints whatsoever. I am an RN and usually accompany my husband to his appts. Dr. Bon Tempo always answers our questions professionally and efficiently. Our wait time is minimal. Dr. Bon Tempo never rushes us. My husband and I have alot of trust in Dr, Bon Tempo's decisions. If we could give more than 5 stars we would.
About Dr. Carl Bontempo, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1487652038
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
