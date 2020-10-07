Dr. Carl Buccellato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buccellato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Buccellato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Buccellato, MD
Dr. Carl Buccellato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Buccellato works at
Dr. Buccellato's Office Locations
-
1
Radiology Clinic - Vernon Hills225 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 663-8508
-
2
NorthShore Medical Group49 S Waukegan Rd # 100, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 941-7600
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group757 Park Ave W Ste 2800, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 926-6500
-
4
Ob/gyn15 Tower Ct Ste 300, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 941-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buccellato?
he is the most understanding and caringman and doctor
About Dr. Carl Buccellato, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265545446
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buccellato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buccellato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buccellato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buccellato works at
Dr. Buccellato has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buccellato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Buccellato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buccellato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buccellato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buccellato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.