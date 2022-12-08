Dr. Carl Capelouto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capelouto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Capelouto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Capelouto, MD
Dr. Carl Capelouto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Capelouto's Office Locations
Georgia Urology PA Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 720-7246
Georgia Urology-Canton145 Riverstone Ter Ste 101, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 720-7246
Georgia Urology PA Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 210, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 720-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor has greatly improved my quality of life as we still travel through the long journey of recurrent issues. Because of him and another great Dr I was able to raise my children and work for 16 year too. I was one of his first patients when he started his practice. And I am still a very satisfied patient. And I have also always been a grateful one! He has treated me for over 30 years. Today he performed a surgery for me and I am truly grateful again to be cancer free, at least for today, in my bladder.
About Dr. Carl Capelouto, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capelouto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capelouto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capelouto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capelouto has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capelouto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Capelouto speaks Armenian.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Capelouto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capelouto.
