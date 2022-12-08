Overview of Dr. Carl Capelouto, MD

Dr. Carl Capelouto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Capelouto works at Georgia Urology PA Woodstock in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.