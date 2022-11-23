Dr. Carl Carlino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Carlino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Carlino, MD
Dr. Carl Carlino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Missouri - Columbia School of Medicine|University of Missouri / Columbia Campus|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
Dr. Carlino works at
Dr. Carlino's Office Locations
Austin Heart - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 300, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (737) 276-4019
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carlino is a fantastic Doctor. He doesn’t rush through an exam, he’s a dr. who speaks calmly which is important to me. I’m a person who could easily panic over a procedure as big as my heart, yet, he seemed to know this and was able to get me through each test, then to surgery. It was amazing, because he was calm I became calmer. I think he’s a genius.
About Dr. Carl Carlino, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1538270129
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - Columbia School of Medicine|University of Missouri / Columbia Campus|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
