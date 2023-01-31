Dr. Carl Chakmakjian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakmakjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Chakmakjian, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carl Chakmakjian, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Gatesville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tx A&M U/Scott&White Hosp
Gatesville1507 W Main St, Gatesville, TX 76528 Directions (254) 399-0741Thursday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Waco1700 W State Highway 6, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 399-0741Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Mexia514 S Bonham St Ste F, Mexia, TX 76667 Directions (210) 435-2100Thursday9:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Coryell Memorial Hospital
- Parkview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Anytime you are battling a disease, you want to be confident in your health care provider. There has never been a doubt we are exactly where we are supposed to be! Dr. Chalk is patient, friendly, and genuinely concerned for his patients. He doesn't rush through the visit even if they are busy...he listens to every question. My husband and I tend to have alot! We have never doubted his decisions on my care or protocol. He is very knowledgeable, straightforward and honest. We are so grateful the Lord lead us to him! We had a very bad experience with a pushy Dr. at the beginning of this journey. Dr. Chalk was a breath of fresh air and relief for us. The staff is friendly and very encouraging; they know you by name. You are not a number but a person. Always greeted with smiles! Best place to be when you are fighting cancer!
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1285675306
- Tx A&M U/Scott&White Hosp
