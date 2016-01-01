Dr. Carl Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Locations
Carl J. Chang M.d. Inc.100 N Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 821-5998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carl Chang, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1891983078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.