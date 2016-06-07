Overview of Dr. Carl Christie, DO

Dr. Carl Christie, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Christie works at Mercy Health in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.