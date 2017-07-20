Overview

Dr. Carl Colton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Lititz and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Colton works at Lancaster Gastroenterology Inc in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Lititz, PA and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.