Overview of Dr. Carl Coppola, MD

Dr. Carl Coppola, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Coppola works at Carl D Coppola MD in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.