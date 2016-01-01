See All Nephrologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Carl Cramer, MD

Transplant Nephrology
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Carl Cramer, MD

Dr. Carl Cramer, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Cramer works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cramer's Office Locations

    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Carl Cramer, MD

    • Transplant Nephrology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659392652
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • St Josephs Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
    • Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

