Dr. Carl Crawford, MD
Dr. Carl Crawford, MD is a Gastrointestinal Pathology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Pathology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Aetna
Affinity Health Plan
Amerihealth
Amida Care
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Fidelis Care
Healthfirst
Medicaid
Medicare
Oxford Health Plans
POMCO Group
UnitedHealthCare
VNS Choice
I've known Dr Crawford for 13 years He's helped me through some difficult times he's kind, understanding, listens to my fears and questions addresses all of them Very knowledgeable!
About Dr. Carl Crawford, MD
Gastrointestinal Pathology
22 years of experience
English, Russian
1851566095
Education & Certifications
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Yale School Of Medicine
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford speaks Russian.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
