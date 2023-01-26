See All Clinical Pathologists & Anatomic Pathologists in New York, NY
Dr. Carl Crawford, MD

Gastrointestinal Pathology
5.0 (169)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Crawford, MD is a Gastrointestinal Pathology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Pathology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Crawford works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acid Peptic Diseases Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Transplantation Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Resection of Diverticulae Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 169 ratings
    Patient Ratings (169)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I’ve known Dr Crawford for 13 years He’s helped me through some difficult times he’s kind, understanding, listens to my fears and questions addresses all of them Very knowledgeable!
    Liz Kastanis — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Carl Crawford, MD

    • Gastrointestinal Pathology
    • English, Russian
    • 1851566095
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Yale School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crawford works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Crawford’s profile.

    169 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

