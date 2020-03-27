Dr. Carl Cruse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Cruse, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Cruse, MD
Dr. Carl Cruse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Cruse works at
Dr. Cruse's Office Locations
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-8546Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He removed a melanoma under the right eye. Did a great job and I'm impressed with him and the staff at Moffitt.
About Dr. Carl Cruse, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky - Plastic Surgery
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruse has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.