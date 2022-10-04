Dr. Dagostino accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carl Dagostino, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Dagostino, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dagostino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carl D'agostino M.d. Ltd.2407 W Louisiana Ave Ste 101, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 620-8187
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dagostino?
Best pain management Dr in West Texas.
About Dr. Carl Dagostino, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265571509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dagostino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dagostino works at
Dr. Dagostino has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagostino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagostino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagostino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dagostino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dagostino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.