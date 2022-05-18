Dr. Carl Wolfe Dahlberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Wolfe Dahlberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carl Wolfe Dahlberg, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Consultants, PLLC6560 Fannin St Ste 1632, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 255-4000
Medical Center Associates of Houston Llp6624 Fannin St Ste 1730, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 255-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can easily echo so many of the other complements mentioned in the other 5 star reviews of Dr Dahlberg. He epitomizes compassion, understanding and comprehension of what you are telling him. He listens attentively and has no ego. He looks you in the eye and treats you and your maladies with respect and concern. I can recommend him without reservation. My only issue is with the office scheduling staff. They are slow to respond, to call you back, if at all. You must be persistent to get an appointment with Dr Dahlberg or any of the doctors in this practice, but this frustration it is worth it my opinion.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376596130
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.