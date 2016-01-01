Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Los Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD
Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. De Los Reyes' Office Locations
Aloha Medical Group LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 710, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 525-6590
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164531216
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
