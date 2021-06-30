Overview of Dr. Carl Dilella, DO

Dr. Carl Dilella, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Dilella works at Orthopedic Center Of Vero Beach in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.