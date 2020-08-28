See All Otolaryngologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Carl Drucker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview of Dr. Carl Drucker, MD

Dr. Carl Drucker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Drucker works at Carl Drucker, MD in Aventura, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Drucker's Office Locations

    Carl Drucker, MD
    21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 102, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 563-2713
    Carl Drucker, MD
    17913 NW 7th St Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 280-0694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cough
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngeal Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Ear Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Meniere's Disease
Motion Sickness
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 28, 2020
    This doctor was amazing, caring and professional. He operated me in 2008, and yes I will recommend him to everyone starting with my husband! Thank you Dr Carl Drucker!!!
    Jackie — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Drucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Yiddish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861492589
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois - Metro Group - Northwestern University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

