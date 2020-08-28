Overview of Dr. Carl Drucker, MD

Dr. Carl Drucker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Drucker works at Carl Drucker, MD in Aventura, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.