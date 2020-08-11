Overview of Dr. Carl Eierle, MD

Dr. Carl Eierle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Eierle works at Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.