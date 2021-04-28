Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Erickson, DO
Overview
Dr. Carl Erickson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Erickson works at
Locations
-
1
Cascade Family Practice7215 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202 Directions (503) 233-5273
-
2
Cascade Family Practice6542 SE Lake Rd Ste 202, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Directions (503) 654-5636
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erickson?
I love Dr. Erickson. He is EASILY the best psychiatrist I've worked with. He actively listens. He makes you a part of your care plan. He responds to messages so quickly. He is genuinely caring and a positive force to have on your care team!
About Dr. Carl Erickson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1710970876
Education & Certifications
- Eastmoreland
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oregon State University
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.