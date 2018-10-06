See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Fleisher works at Carl Fleisher, M.D., Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Carl Fleisher, M.D., Inc.
    Carl Fleisher, M.D., Inc.
    204 S Beverly Dr Ste 107, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
    University of California - Los Angeles Neuropsychiatric Institute
    University of California - Los Angeles Neuropsychiatric Institute
    300 Medical Plz Rm 1243, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
ADHD Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
ADHD Testing

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Oct 06, 2018
Thank you Dr. Fleisher for helping our young adult son manage his anxiety and depression. Your treatment plan has significantly improved our son's ability to handle the day to day challenges and fear he was dealing with. I appreciate your professionalism and expertise when meeting with us and explaining in detail your evaluation and the suggestions to help our son. You truly made a positive difference on our lives.
David L. in CA — Oct 06, 2018
About Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • 1013161843
Education & Certifications

  • Semel Inst For Neurosci and Human Behavior At UCLA
  • UCLA Semel Insitute For Neuroscience/Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital
  • Harvard Medical School
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. Fleisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Fleisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

