Dr. Carl Flinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Flinn, MD
Dr. Carl Flinn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist North Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Flinn works at
Dr. Flinn's Office Locations
Carl E Flinn MD773 Estate Pl, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 681-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist North Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flinn is very thorough and cares about his patients! Best eye selection in this area!
About Dr. Carl Flinn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory
- Med College Of Georgia
- Methodist Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flinn has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flinn speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Flinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flinn.
