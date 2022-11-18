Dr. Carl Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Frank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Northwest.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Gastroenterology3201 S Austin Ave Ste 350, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-5239Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
Dr Frank, in my opinion saved my life! He was quick to find my health problem and made sure I had the best treatment
About Dr. Carl Frank, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1962455105
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frank speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.