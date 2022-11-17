Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Freeman, MD
Dr. Carl Freeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute1325 San Marco Blvd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I reached out to Dr. Freeman after another Doctor turned me down for knee replacement surgery due to my BMI. After my 1st visit, Dr. Freeman, he saw how badly I was in need of the surgery! I was scheduled quickly! Dr. Freeman and his staff were very professional and available whenever I needed anything or had questions. I suffer from severe medical anxiety.. and all I can tell you is Dr. Freeman’s bedside manner calmed me and put my fears at ease. He is gifted thorough and a wealth of positive reinforcement and cares deeply for his patients! Thank you Dr. Freeman & Staff!! You are greatly appreciated!!
About Dr. Carl Freeman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Arthroscopy Association Of North America,Travelling Fellow
- Upmc Hamot Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.