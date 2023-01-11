Dr. Carl Gauthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Gauthier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Gauthier, MD
Dr. Carl Gauthier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Gauthier's Office Locations
North Oaks Rheumatology Clinic15813 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 400, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-1835
North Oaks Surgical Associates17199 Spring Ranch Rd # 210, Livingston, LA 70754 Directions (225) 686-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gauthier is a wonderful doctor!!! He is so knowledgeable. He listens to you. He thoroughly explains any concerns that I have. He monitors your lab work closely. He goes through what treatments are available for your specific case and you kind of decide together which one is best for you. I feel that he truly cares about his clients. He treats you like a person! I'm so happy that I found him!!! His staff are great too, from the receptionist to the nurses! Unlike some of the other physicians, that I have been seen by, everyone goes the extra mile to be sure that you feel comfortable and like they care. Also, there is very little wait time. When you leave, you have a smile on your face!
About Dr. Carl Gauthier, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gauthier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauthier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauthier has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauthier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauthier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.