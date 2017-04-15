Dr. Carl Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Gibson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Riverside Endocrinology12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 590B, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5909
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Gibson for the first time today and he was a very nice man. He asked me questions and I asked him a couple. He explained the procedure I need, an ultrasound guided needle thyroid biopsy, and said we would discuss the results at the next appointment. I almost asked for another doctor because of some of the reviews I read, I am glad I didn't. He wont even be doing the biopsy, he scheduled me at the hospital where they will numb the site. I did not have any complaints about him.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003888264
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.