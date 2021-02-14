Dr. Carl Gilmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Gilmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Gilmore, MD
Dr. Carl Gilmore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmore's Office Locations
- 1 2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 253-6100
New Mexico Orthopedics2101 Unser Blvd Se, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 724-4700
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Gilmore for 8 years for my knee and more recently for a shoulder injury. My experiences have been 100% positive. In 2020, I had a full rotator cuff tear and a complete rupture of the longhead of the bicep. I was given a choice by Dr. Gilmore to do a round of rehabilitation or have surgery. At 60+, I felt time was of the essence, so I had a full cuff repair arthroscopically, followed by 6 months of rehabilitation therapy. Dr. Gilmore is an excellent, well trained surgeon who is a great listener, compassionate and explains everything in layman's terms. He is an excellent Doctor with a wonderful staff. I highly recommend Dr. Gilmore as an orthopedic physician and surgeon.
About Dr. Carl Gilmore, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1003012493
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
