Dr. Carl Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Gray, MD
Dr. Carl Gray, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Bear River Valley Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Gray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Hematology Oncology - Ogden Regional5290 S 400 E, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-6992
-
2
Utah Hematology Oncology - Layton/Davis2132 N Robins Dr Ste 301, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 254-6994
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Bear River Valley Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Pyramid Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
Very nice Staff. It does not matter who I talk to or am dealing with they are all very professional and nice!! Keep up the great work!
About Dr. Carl Gray, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1598873382
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Davis
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Cal/Davis Ca
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.