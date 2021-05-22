Overview of Dr. Carl Gray, MD

Dr. Carl Gray, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Bear River Valley Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Gray works at Utah Hematology Oncology - Ogden Regional in Ogden, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.