Dr. Carl Guterman, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Guterman, MD
Dr. Carl Guterman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Guterman works at
Dr. Guterman's Office Locations
Central New York Eye Center22 Green St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Pediatric Eye Associates of North Jersey385 Prospect Ave Ste 314, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-5544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Guterman always explains things very clearly and takes his time in examining the patient. He was not quick to suggest surgery for my son’s strabismus. He is confident and knowledgeable. He squeezed us in for an emergency visit and didn’t have us wait long at all.
About Dr. Carl Guterman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1881603959
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guterman has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Guterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.