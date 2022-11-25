Overview of Dr. Carl Hampf, MD

Dr. Carl Hampf, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Hampf works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Bowling Green Neurosurgery in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Spinal Fusion and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.