Dr. Carl Hanig, MD
Dr. Carl Hanig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Syracuse Eye Physicians Llp716 James St Ste 108, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 476-9275
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hanig is the only doctor to have for Ptosis surgery. He has a great bedside manner and is a true artist as a surgeon. I am grateful to him for his care and for the perfect result of such an important surgery. Thank you Dr. Hanig. To this day, after all these years my eyes still look beautiful.
About Dr. Carl Hanig, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1821198565
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
