Dr. Carl Hanke, MD

Dermatopathology
3.9 (28)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carl Hanke, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.

Dr. Hanke works at Missoula Bone & Joint in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 384-9293
  2. 2
    Indiana Mentor Adult Foster Care
    8925 N Meridian St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 660-4900
  3. 3
    Laser and Skin Surgery Center
    13400 N Meridian St Ste 290, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-8484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 24, 2020
    Friendly staff, no pain and great results.
    April Jones — Aug 24, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Hanke, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295771244
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clin Fdn
    • Ind University
    • SW Affil Hosps
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    • University of Iowa
    • Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
