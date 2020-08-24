Dr. Carl Hanke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Hanke, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Hanke, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Dr. Hanke works at
Locations
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 384-9293
Indiana Mentor Adult Foster Care8925 N Meridian St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 660-4900
Laser and Skin Surgery Center13400 N Meridian St Ste 290, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff, no pain and great results.
About Dr. Carl Hanke, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1295771244
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Ind University
- SW Affil Hosps
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Iowa
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanke.
