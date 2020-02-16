Dr. Higuchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Higuchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Higuchi, MD
Dr. Carl Higuchi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Higuchi's Office Locations
Pearlridge Chiropractic Center98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 320, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-7447
Orthopedic Associates of Hawaii Llp1380 Lusitana St Ste 608, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 532-0315
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care received from Doctor Higuchi. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Carl Higuchi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higuchi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higuchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Higuchi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higuchi.
