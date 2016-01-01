Dr. Carl Hildebrandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hildebrandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Hildebrandt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Hildebrandt, MD
Dr. Carl Hildebrandt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Hildebrandt works at
Dr. Hildebrandt's Office Locations
-
1
East Side Pediatrics5808 Eva St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 363-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hildebrandt?
About Dr. Carl Hildebrandt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770657397
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hildebrandt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hildebrandt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hildebrandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hildebrandt works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildebrandt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildebrandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hildebrandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hildebrandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.