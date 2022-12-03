Dr. Carl Hinshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Hinshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Hinshaw, MD
Dr. Carl Hinshaw, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Hinshaw's Office Locations
Orthopaedic & Reconstructive1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 774-8345Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hinshaw specifically remembered me when I reminded him that my initial treatment needed to be rescheduled to the next day because I didn't follow the directions given to me about getting anesthesia. We both chuckled when I told him that I was ready today and followed protocols.
About Dr. Carl Hinshaw, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1407085129
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinshaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinshaw has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.